No celebrations on banks of rivers in Mandya

Those from Bengaluru and other areas planning to welcome the New Year on the banks of Cauvery, Shimsha and Hemavati rivers in the district have to go back disappointed as the districts’ administration have clamped prohibitory orders at riverside picnic spots.

Muthathi near Malavalli, Balamuri and Edamuri waterfalls near Srirangapatna and Gaganachukki waterfalls near Malavalli; the bathing ghats of Cauvery, Shimsha and Hemavati rivers in Srirangapatna, Malavalli, Maddur and K.R. Pet taluks of Mandya district are some popular places in the district where people prefer to bid adieu to the last day of the year. Cases of drowning had marred new year celebrations at such places, especially at Muthathi and Balamuri, of late. In view of this, the district administration has imposed prohibitory orders at Muthathi from Tuesday morning till Wednesday midnight, said sources. “The entry of visitors to Balamuri waterfalls and other picnic spots along rivers has been banned,” K. Parashuram, Superintendent of Police, Mandya, told The Hindu.

The department will erect barricades on all highways to prevent rash and reckless driving/riding and driving under the influence of alcohol, said another police officer.

According to a senior Forest Department officer at Kanakapura of Ramanagaram, special teams have been formed to prevent the entry of revellers from Bengaluru to Mekedatu and attached forest areas to prevent any untoward incidents.

According to the officials at Public Works, Police, Revenue and Forest Departments, at least 10,000 revellers from Bengaluru and Mysuru ride or drive down major highways in Mandya and Ramanagaram district after or before welcoming the New Year every year.

Hence, the district police will erect barricades on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway, Bengaluru-Kanakapura-Malavalli highway, Ramanagaram-Magadi Road, Maddur-Kunigal Main Road and other main roads in both the districts, officials said.