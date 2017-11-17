No CCTV cameras in KSRTC sleeper coach buses, says Minister

Turns down suggestion of Congress member to check immoral activities

Turning down a plea by Congres member Jayamala Ramachandra, Transport Minister H.M. Revanna has said that it was not possible to remove curtains and install CCTV cameras in the sleeper coach buses of the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation.

Responding to a question by Ms. Jayamala during question hour in the Legislative Council on Friday about illegal and immoral activities and human trafficking in the sleeper coach buses, the Minister said any such move would amount to invasion of individual’s privacy and violation of Section 153-A sub clause 3 of Karnataka Motor Vehicle Act-1989.

Ms. Jayamala had said that she had received several complaints about illegal activities. She suggested that either the curtains be removed or CCTV cameras installed. She also suggested regular checks.

However the Minister said he had not come across any such complaints and the suggestions of the member could not be implemented. Ms. Jayamala countered him and said she had come across such complaints from passengers who travelled in sleeper coach buses.

The Minister said while there were single berths for travel by women in such buses, it was not practically impossible to check each couple travelling by such buses.

While Ms. Jayamala tried to convince the Minister, she was joined by Congress member Motamma who sought action prevent to such illegal activities and attempts to push young women into the flesh trade.

But the Minister stuck to his stand and said if only Ms. Jayamala could come out with a suggestion on identifying couples who indulged in illegal activities, he would be able to take some steps.