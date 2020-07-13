No blanket lockdown in Mysuru, says DC

MYSURU

13 July 2020 17:03 IST

Clampdown planned in areas that reported a spike in COVID-19 cases and deaths

Even as COVID-19 cases are increasing rapidly, Mysuru is not enforcing a blanket lockdown like Bengaluru. The clampdown will be confined to a few pockets where the infection and death rates were high, particularly in Narasimharaja Assembly constituency, in the city limits.

Here, the ‘Dharavi model’ will be replicated with intensive screening of the population with door-to-door surveillance for a period of one week, possibly from Wednesday onwards.

Advertising

Advertising

Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar, after a video conference with Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Monday, clarified that there is no proposal to enforce a complete lockdown in Mysuru district. However, the lockdown in areas which reported a spike and deathswill be useful to keep the people of the areas indoors for doorstep screening. Random screening and testing is also being planned across the district, he added.