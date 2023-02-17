No big bang announcements for Mysuru in the Budget

February 17, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - MYSURU

The State Bbudget for 2023-24 does not have a big-bang announcement for the city or the region but there are a few projects with potential for long-term benefits.

Though ₹320 crore has been earmarked for airport development of Mysuru, it was announced in the last year’s Budget as well in which no amount was specified or earmarked. But a government order was issued on April 16, 2022 allocating ₹319.13 crore for airport expansion. Out of this, ₹150 crore has been released in two different tranches for land acquisition for airport expansion.

Once completed, it will have a positive bearing on the industrial growth and development as an extended runway will facilitate the operation of long-haul flights and connect Mysuru to rest of India.

A section of the stakeholders in the tourism sector have dubbed it as insipid on the grounds that some of their demands – for reduction in taxes – have not been met.

Similarly the demand for tourism development authority, Dasara Authority etc have been aired time and again since years but the Budget makes no mention of it nor has tourism-promotion specific to Mysuru been mentioned, said C. Narayana Gowda of Mysuru Hotel Owners Association.

Though the Government has approved the comprehensive development of Chamundi Hills under PRASHAD scheme and the project finds a mention in the Budget, there is opposition building to it among the public.

There are fears that Chamundi Hills will turn into a concrete jungle and could destroy the intrinsic beauty and its spiritual sanctity. Hence the budgetary support for the project has stirred apprehensions and could lead to more protests among citizen groups.

The Mysuru-Kushalnagar work has received budgetary approval and though the project cost has been pegged at 4,128 crore, there are land acquisition issues and there is not clarity on the allocation for the current year for the 92 km greenfield road.

The Department of Archaeology Museums and Heritage had proposed an international exhibition and museum on a 2 acre plot near Chamundi Vihar Stadium. The proposal has been approved and ₹10 crore allocation has been made. The concept envisages depicting the history and culture of the State and is expected to be a major draw for tourists when completed.

Though the Mysuru Mayor and heritage activists had pinned hopes on a sizeable sum for conservation of heritage structures in the city most of which are languishing in neglect, there was no specific allocation. The Chief Minister only made a passing reference to it and said that action will be taken to conserve the heritage structures of Mysuru. An integrated township too has been announced but the concept is hazy and lacking in details though the CM said that it will give a new dimension to city planning.

An ethanol production unit at Mysugar factory in Mandya, ₹100 crore for road development in Kodagu, an industrial cluster in Chamarajanagar are a few other announcements germane to Mysuru.