Karnataka

No banning astrology because it is science, says Karnataka Minister

more-in

Revenue Minister R. Ashok on Friday said there was no question of banning astrology under the Karnataka Prevention and Eradication of Inhuman Evil Practices and Black Magic Act, 2017, as it is “widely considered a science”.

He was responding to a question on why astrology was not banned under the law, recently notified by the BJP government. The law, formulated during the Congress regime led by Siddaramaiah, was strongly opposed by the BJP, then in the Opposition.

Mr. Ashok said while astrology is not banned, the police would take action against “fake astrologers” who cheat the public. Taking a dig at Congress and JD(S) leaders, he added that they were strong believers in astrology and often knocked on the doors of astrologers. “It is the leaders of Opposition parties who have great faith in astrology,” he said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Karnataka
Karnataka
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 24, 2020 8:59:51 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/no-banning-astrology-because-it-is-science-says-karnataka-minister/article30645809.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY