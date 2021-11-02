No bail for man in passport, visa forgery case

Bengaluru

02 November 2021 00:25 IST

The High Court of Karnataka has refused to grant bail to a foreign national who allegedly forged his passport and visa to stay in Bengaluru even after the expiry of his visa, which had been issued to him for taking medical treatment.

Justice K. Natarajan passed the order dismissing a plea filed by Nkoa Theodore, 39, of Cameroon, who arrived in the city in January 2020.

Advertising

Advertising

He was arrested on a complaint lodged by an executive of a luxury hotel in Whitefiled in July 2021 alleging that the petitioner had stayed in the hotel twice under the different names.

Though the petitioner has claimed that he could not go back to his country or get the visa extended because of the COVID-19 lockdown, the court, from the documents, found that the petitioner had never applied for extending his visa that expired in January this year.