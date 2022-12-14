No backtracking on border issue with Maharashtra, says Karnataka CM

December 14, 2022 05:10 pm | Updated 05:12 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that Karnataka’s stand on the border issue is clear and there is no question of backtracking.

Speaking to mediapersons in Hubballi on December 14, Mr. Bommai said that he will communicate the State’s stand clearly when the Chief Ministers of Karnataka and Maharashtra together meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi.

Declining to comment further on the matter he said that Maharashtra had questioned provisions of the States Reorganisation Act and the Supreme Court is yet to decide on the maintainability of the suit. Mr Bommai said that, as per the Constitution, the suit is not maintainable.

On Mahadayi canal

On Congress party planning a convention on Mahadavi, the Chief Minister claimed that the letter written in blood by him was the reason for initiation of the project and during his tenure as Water Resources Minister 5.5 kilometre of canal was built.

Mr. Bommai sought to know what Congress had done for the cause. Congress leader Sonia Gandhi had announced in Goa that they would not allow diversion of a single drop of water to Karnataka. In fact, the only achievement of Congress government was that of building a wall to check the flow of water to Karnataka, he said.

Objective of Namma Clinics

The State Government would upgrade the ‘Namma Clinics’ being set up across Karnataka, and he would provide separate grants for the same in the next budget.

The objective of setting up ‘Namma Clinics’ is to help the urban poor get necessary treatment for common ailments like cough, cold and fever, and also to spread awareness on prevention of communicable diseases.

