No assessment of learning gap, no survey of school dropouts for children with disabilities

December 02, 2022 10:42 pm | Updated 10:43 pm IST - Bengaluru

The COVID-19 pandemic affected children with special needs (CWSN) drastically, with many having been left out of the formal education system as large-scale changes were brought in to the way schools functioned. However, the government has neither conducted any assessment on the learning gap these children suffered nor has there been a survey on any dropouts.

The Department of School Education and Literacy conducted a learning gap assessment randomly for all school children. According to this, there was a learning backwardness in all the students in the State. The department then implemented the ‘Kalika Chetarike’ programme to cover the learning gap.

Children with special needs need special care and education. But neither the Department of Women and Child Development and Disabled and Senior Citizens Empowerment nor the Department of School Education and Literacy assessed these students.

Schools confirm dropout

However, post-COVID, some schools have confirmed that students had dropped out. For example, according to sources, seven students of class X from Shree Balagangadharanatha Swami Boarding School for Visual Impaired, Ramanagaram, left the school this year. The management tried to convince the parents, but in vain.

Leelavathi, in charge headmistress of the school, said, “During the post-COVID period, streamlining the students with special needs into the current education system was very challenging. School dropouts have also increased. We tried to convince the parents to send the children to the school, but they did not.” Most of the school dropouts in the institution were from North Karnataka, she added.

Speaking to The Hindu, an officer of the Department of Women and Child Development and Disabled and Senior Citizens Empowerment said, “COVID-19 has affected children with disabilities in a big way. Lack of online class infrastructure and other factors resulted in most children forgetting learning skills. The attention span among such children differs, and it is difficult to hold the attention of some of these children in a virtual class. For the sake of the education of children with special needs, the government should assess these children’s post-COVID education activities and conduct a survey of school dropouts.”

Inclusive education

Meanwhile, Samagra Shikshana Karnataka (SSK), with various interventions, support, convergence from various organisations, is supporting inclusive education for the CWSN in the State. According to the data shared by SSK, there are 89,752 CWSN students, including 51,281 boys and 38,471 girls, studying in various grades in State schools. The highest number of CWSN students are those with locomotor disability — 17,603.

SSK has deputed four special teachers — two for primary and two for secondary — in each of the 204 educational blocks and these teachers have the responsibility of identifying CWSN students, facilitate their learning, guide teachers and create awareness among the community. School Readiness Centres (SRC) have also been established in all 204 blocks with trained physiotherapists to provide physiotherapy to children who come under severe and profound deformities and they also train the parents in care taking.

Support for children

B.B. Kaveri, State Project Director for SSK, said, “CWSN are provided transport allowance and escort allowance to visit these centres. All CWSN girls are provided stipend on a monthly basis, and children with visual impairment are provided readers’ allowance to get the support of a helper to read and learn. These centres are being strengthened in phased manner.

For 2022-23, a total of 33,419 children with locomotor disability, hearing impairment and children with low vision will be provided the required aids and appliances as per the recommendations of the expert surgeon, doctor, and a team from ALIMCO (Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India) based on the assessment done in the medical camps conducted in all 204 blocks.”

She added that care is also being taken for invisible disabilities like specific learning disability, intellectual disability, autism spectrum disorder through capacity building of teachers, sensitisation programme for parents and peers. A training module in multimedia is being prepared in collaboration with UNICEF, which will be hosted in the DIKSHA portal to enable all teachers to avail online training, to guide them in effective teaching-learning process, she said.

“The module covers the following areas like introduction to equity and inclusion in schools, policies that promote inclusion: historical context, perspectives of inclusion in schools, planning inclusive schools or classrooms, creating a classroom for all learners, classroom strategies to drive inclusion, effective use of multiutility learning resource centres/ learning stations for inclusion,” she explained.

Resource centres

“Multidimensional and multi-utility resource centres are being established on a pilot basis in 10 educational blocks during this academic year in collaboration with UNICEF to drive inclusion in classrooms, which are child centred, inclusive, barrier free and joyful. These centres will be equipped with Alexa, laptop with preloaded content on the expected learning outcomes, internet facility and a facilitator. Teachers from the selected 10 centres are being trained to effectively utilise the resources and facilitate learning,” Ms. Kaveri added.

Further, teachers are also being trained to screen the students to identify deformities through PRASHAST app developed by NCERT. The observations of teachers will be further verified and certified by appropriate authorities. This data will be updated in the app for accurate statistics and tracking, she said.

“Akhila Bharat Mahila Seva Samaj has joined hands with the department to cure children with cleft lip and Palate surgery across the state. Sankara Eye Trust is also supporting the department by conducting eye check-up camps, in 19 Blocks of Yadagir, Raichur, Bagalkote and Vijayapura districts. Needy students will be provided Spectacles and Surgery facility,” she said.

“Barrier free environment like Ramps, CWSN toilets, reducing noise pollution in school premises, etc is being created in schools in phased manner in collaboration and convergence with various departments,” she described.