No arrivals from U.K. in Yadgir, Raichur

24 December 2020 02:33 IST

No travellers have come to Yadgir and Raichur districts from U.K. so far, Deputy Commissioners of Yadgir and Raichur R. Ragapriya and R. Venkatesh Kumar told The Hindu on Wednesday.

RTPCR tests will be done on seven persons who came from U.K. to Kalaburagi between December 6 to 18 on Wednesday, though they tested negative before they arrived, official sources have said. Both the district administrations have been taking initiatives.

Mr. Kumar also released a press note stating that the need to conduct RT-PCR test of returnees from U.K. from December 15. They should inform the Health Department officers, tahsildars of respective taluks and call on 08532226383 or toll free number 1077.

