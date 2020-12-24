Karnataka

No arrivals from U.K. in Yadgir, Raichur

No travellers have come to Yadgir and Raichur districts from U.K. so far, Deputy Commissioners of Yadgir and Raichur R. Ragapriya and R. Venkatesh Kumar told The Hindu on Wednesday.

RTPCR tests will be done on seven persons who came from U.K. to Kalaburagi between December 6 to 18 on Wednesday, though they tested negative before they arrived, official sources have said. Both the district administrations have been taking initiatives.

Mr. Kumar also released a press note stating that the need to conduct RT-PCR test of returnees from U.K. from December 15. They should inform the Health Department officers, tahsildars of respective taluks and call on 08532226383 or toll free number 1077.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 24, 2020 2:35:37 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/no-arrivals-from-uk-in-yadgir-raichur/article33406588.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY