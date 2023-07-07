ADVERTISEMENT

No announcement on Rahul’s promise of making Ballari ‘jeans capital of India’

July 07, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Kumar Buradikatti
A file photo of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s roadshow in Ballari in April. | Photo Credit: File photo

People in Ballari are understandably upset with the Budget 2023-24 presented by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday. For, it did not mention any measure to meet Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s promise to make Ballari the ‘jeans capital of India’.

In the roadshow held in Ballari on April 28 as part of his campaign for the Assembly elections, Mr. Gandhi had made the promise in his “personal capacity” to establish a jeans park in Ballari and make the city the jeans capital of India.

“I visited some jeans manufacturing units in Ballari during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. I saw the plight of women working in those units. I want to promise you that we will make Ballari the jeans capital of India. We will establish a jeans manufacturing park,” Mr. Gandhi had said and added that the Congress, if it came to power, would provide ₹5,000 crore to establish a Jeans Apparel Park in Ballari.

However, Mr. Siddaramaiah has disappointed the people of Ballari, especially those involved in jeans manufacturing business, by making no mention of this promise in the Budget.

“There was also mention of a dry chilli market and airport demanded by the people of Ballari,” said Yeshwanthraj Nagireddy, honorary secretary of Ballari District Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in a statement.

