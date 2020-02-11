‘No advisory on use of homeopathy drug for nCoV’

The State Health Department on Tuesday clarified that the Union government has not issued any advisory on the use of homeopathy drug Arsenicum Album 30 CH as a “prophylactic medicine” for the prevention of novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV).
‘False information’
“Although some distributors are publicising the use of Arsenicum Album 30 to prevent 2019-nCoV, it is hereby clarified there is no specific medicine that works against the virus. Moreover, there is no advisory from the Centre on this. Some companies are spreading false news about this medicine and cheating people. We appeal to people to not believe such claims,” said a statement issued by the Health Commissioner on Tuesday.
“The department or the government will not be responsible if any damage is caused by the use of such medicines,” the statement added.
