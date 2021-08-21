‘No administrative blockades after NEP’

Ashwath Narayan says it will give freedom to learning

Minister for Higher Education C.N. Ashwath Narayan on Saturday clarified that after the implementation of the National Education Policy-2020 (NEP), there would be no administrative blockades in the educational system and there was nothing suspicious in the policy as it would give freedom to learning.

Speaking at a programme on the implementation of NEP, organised at Karnatak University in Dhawad on Saturday, the Minister claimed that with NEP, the State would open itself to the world and would empower students to face global competition.

Mr. Narayan said that the new policy advocated good quality teaching and learning, and would do away with the red tape that affected the traditional system.

“Karnataka is the first State to implement the NEP which had been introduced after 38 years. The implementation requires support and cooperation of the community and experts and intellectuals should mobilise it,” he said.

The Minister said that the new policy would change the course of India and added that educational institutions had a great role to play in it.

Earlier in the day, participating in a discussion with literary personalities in Dharwad, Mr. Narayan said that under the new policy, every student will be educated in his or her mother tongue for two years compulsorily.

The Minister said that technical education will be given in one’s mother tongue and those having completed their technical education in their mother tongue would get jobs and relaxations in higher education.

Explaining the salient features of the new policy, the Minister clarified that there was no agenda other than upgrading the educational system and sought cooperation in its implementation.

Writer Malati Pattanashetti stressed the need for revising the education policy every 10 years. The Minister said that the new policy was open to changes and there would no need to wait for decades.

Harsha Dambal, professor, sought to know whether continuous monitoring system of teachers capabilities and evaluation would be possible in the new system.