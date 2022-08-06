No action so far on dilapidated buildings in Bengaluru

The building that collapsed at Chickpet in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

August 06, 2022

Two old and dilapidated buildings had collapsed owing to heavy rains in September 2021, prompting the then chief civic commissioner Gaurav Gupta to order a survey of all old and dilapidated buildings across the city. They were supposed to be evacuated and demolished. However, almost a year later, and another building collapsing on Saturday morning, the findings of the survey are nowhere to be found. No such building has been evacuated or brought down by the civic body in the last year, said sources in the civic body.

Ravindra P.N., Special Commissioner (Projects), Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), said the civic body would recommission a survey of old and dilapidated buildings across the city, in light of monsoons and take suitable action. “I will collate data from the zones if such a survey has already been carried out last year,” he told The Hindu.

In a similar exercise in 2019, BBMP had identified 194 weak and dilapidated buildings, of which 77 were served notices. However, in most cases building owners were successful in getting stay orders from the city courts, leading to hurdles in taking any action.