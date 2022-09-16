No accidents reported in State owing to use of high beam: Sriramulu

No cases of accidents caused due to use of high beam in vehicles had come to the notice of the government, Transport Minister B. Sriramulu told the Legislative Council on Friday.

Responding to a question from BJP member Y.M. Satish, he said a fine of ₹500 was being levied on those using high beam indiscriminately. Claiming that the number of cases where high beam was being used had come down due to awareness among public, he said that while about 8,000 cases had been detected in 2019, it had come to 703 in 2022 (till August).

He also said that the number of high accident prone black spots on the highway in the State had come down from 942 to 342 during the same period after rectification works were taken up.

Revision of salary

Mr. Sriramulu announced that the government will hold consultation and decide on revision of salary for employees in State-run transport corporations.

“Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is also keen on it. The last revision of wages took place in 2016. A committee set up by the government has submitted a report,” he told the Council in reply to a question by BJP member D.S. Arun. He said that the transport corporation was not in good financial condition after COVID-19 as the operating cost has become high due to increase in diesel price and the corporations have not revised the fare.

Luxury vehicles tax scam

The Janata Dal (Secular) on Friday accused the government of delay in ordering CID inquiry into the ₹110-crore scam in the Transport Department involving the payment of lifetime tax for luxury vehicles in the State.

JD(S) member Manje Gowda said that though the government promised to handover the case to the CID, it had still not done so. “In case of accusations of 40% commission in public works, you demand proof. When there is proof, no action is being taken,” Mr. Gowda said. Stating that the government was misleading on the issue, he said that he has brought it to the notice of assurance committee.

In response, Mr. Sriramulu said: “There has been no effort to shield anyone. For any inquiry, audit reports are required and we are speaking to Accountant General’s office to conduct audit of 11 RTOs in Bengaluru. Once audit report is ready, I will handover the matter to the CID.” As on date, he said, 226 cases have been registered in the issue of lifetime tax for luxury vehicles.