December 21, 2023 - Bengaluru

Following implementation of the Kannada Language Learning Act, 2015, Karnataka government has decided not to print third language Kannada textbooks for Class 8 from the academic year of 2024-25. From the next academic year, NCERT curriculum schools, including those affiliated to Central Board Secondary Education (CBSE) and Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE), will have to teach Kannada as the first or second language.

The Karnataka Textbook Society (KTBS) has invited indents from schools to supply textbooks for the 2024-25 academic year and said that, as part of implementation of the Kannada Language Learning Act, 2015, the third language Kannada textbooks for Class 8 will not be in force from 2024-25. Hence, schools have been advised not to indent the third language Kannada textbooks for Class 8.

Suma B.K., Senior Assistant Director of KTBS, told The Hindu, “The three-language formula is in force in Karnataka. Kannada is being taught in schools as the first, second or third language.

“Since 2017, the Kannada Language Learning Act, 2015, has been in force in Karnataka, according to which it is mandatory to teach Kannada as the first or second language in all schools in the State. Therefore, from 2017, the teaching of Kannada as a third language is being phased out. In the year 2023-24, teaching of third language Kannada in Class 7 was stopped, and textbooks were not even printed. Teaching of third language for Class 8 students is being stopped for 2024-25, and so textbooks will not be printed. In the next two years, the teaching of Kannada as a third language will be stopped for Classes 9 and 10. This is the decision of the Department of School Education and Literacy (DSEL). According to their order, action has been taken to print the textbooks,” she said.

Private schools opposed to government decision

The government’s decision is being opposed by private school managements and a section of parents.

In the wake of strong opposition from private schools to teach Kannada as the first or second language, the State Government enacted the Karnataka Educational Institutions (Issue of No Objection Certificate and Control) Rules 2022. According to these rules, government has made a provision to teach Kannada as a second or third language, which is being followed by most of the private schools managements.

In addition, around 20 parents moved the High Court questioning making Kannada a compulsory language from class 1 to 10 even in CBSE, CISCE schools on August 2, 2023, and the case is pending. In such a situation, the government’s decision not to print third language Kannada textbooks has created confusion among school managements.

‘Arbitrary orders’

“Without withdrawing the 2022 rules, deciding to stop the printing of third language Kannada textbooks is like the government defying its own order. The authorities are issuing arbitrary orders. The department should not take away the right of private schools teaching Kannada as a third language without any official order from the government,” said Shashikumar D., General Secretary of Associated Managements of Schools in Karnataka (KAMS).

“None of the parents are against teaching Kannada as a first, second or third language. But the government has allowed us to teach Kannada as a second or third language, which we are complying with. Many children from other States join Class 8 in Karnataka. If Kannada is suddenly imposed as a first or second language on these children, it will cause severe problems. The government should call a meeting of private school managements and parents‘ associations, and take an appropriate decision in this regard,” said Mansoor Ali Khan, chairman of Delhi Public School.

B.B. Cauvery, Commissioner of School Education, said, “The school textbooks will be printed and distributed as per the order issued by the KTBS. We have already submitted a proposal to the State Government to amend the Karnataka Educational Institutions (Issue of No Objection Certificate and Control) Rules 2022.”

