NMPT signs pact with IOCL for enhanced fuel supply to ships

MANGALURU

07 April 2021 02:50 IST

IOCL to supply 90,000 tonnes a year fuel for the next five years at NMPT

The New Mangalore Port Trust (NMPT) has geared up to supply enhanced quality of fuel to ships visiting the harbour as well as ships on anchorage/offshore as the port signed an agreement with the Indian Oil Corporation Ltd., (IOCL) to this effect here on Tuesday.

It had invited tenders from firms for supplying bunker fuel for five years and IOCL, Bengaluru, won the bid by offering the highest minimum volume of bunker offered by a firm. Through bunkering, it supplies fuel to ships that includes shipboard logistics of loading fuel and distributing among available bunker tanks.

Port chairman A.V. Ramana told The Hindu last financial year that the IOCL had supplied 43,000 tonnes of fuel while the new agreement provides for supply of minimum 90,000 tonnes of fuel for bunkering. The enhanced volume was promised despite the port facing two main hindrances – 5% GST collected even from foreign vessels and Customs Clearance to provide bunkering. Customs Clearance was not insisted on at the Kochi Port. If GST and Customs Clearance were waived off, the port could supply more fuel, he said.

It intended to provide all the required facilities to the shipping community in general and to port users in particular in a phased manner. NMPT explored the possibilities of improving the facilities in the service sector especially in shipping and in line with the guidelines and directives received from the Ministry of Ports Waterways and Shipping.

Based on the present policy of the Centre, NMPT initiated action to identify infrastructure projects and found that the bunkering facilities for ocean-going vessels and coastal vessels would enhance the services since the port was located on the trunk route.