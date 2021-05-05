NMPT receives 40 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen from Bahrain

INS Talwar at New Mangalore Port.

MANGALURU

05 May 2021 15:50 IST

The Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Mansukh Laxmanbhai Mandaviya, said on Wednesday that New Mangalore Port has received Indian Navy’s INS Talwar carrying 40 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen filled in cryogenic containers donated by the Kingdom of Bahrain.

“The New Mangalore Port is handling the oxygen cargo on priority basis,” he tweeted.

