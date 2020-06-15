NMPT firemen save bull

MANGALURU

15 June 2020

The fire and emergency services personnel of the New Mangalore Port Trust on Sunday evening succeeded in saving a bull by removing the rope around its neck that was almost strangulating it.

According to a press note issued by NMPT Chairman A.V. Ramana, the bull had entered the dock area of the port to drink water on June 13. Noticing the discomfort of the bull, the firemen tried going near it to remove the rope. The bull turned aggressive and did not allow them to come near it. The rope, he said, was allegedly tied by illegal cattle transporters and the NMPT personnel had seen it around the bull in February. Stray cattle in the NMPT area have been subjected to cruelty by cattle traders, he said. Compassionate residents and Animal Care Trust personnel had in vain attempted to remove the rope in the past.

The NMPT firemen decided against tranquilising the bull because of the death of an Indian Gaur that had strayed from the forest into the city in May.

Mr. Ramana said firemen offered food and water. On Sunday evening, they could go near the bull and remove the rope. On Monday, NMPT arranged treatment for the wound caused because of the rope.

While congratulating the firemen for their work, Mr. Ramana expressed the need for local police to take a serious view of activities of illegal cattle traders.