NMPT distributes 6,000 essential supplies kits

New Mangalore Port Trust (NMPT) on Tuesday distributed kits containing essential supplies to the needy in its surroundings. About 6,000 such kits were distributed to migrant workers, daily wage workers and others residing in Surathkal, Baikampady, Tannirbhavi, Hosabettu and Kulai, among other areas. MP Nalin Kumar Kateel symbolically handed over the kits to a few beneficiaries at NMPT. NMPT has also contributed ₹ 4.3 crore to PM-CARES Fund.