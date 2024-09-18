NMC makes suicide risk assessment skill mandatory for MBBS students; IToP welcomes move

The National Medical Commission’s (NMC) recent approval for implementation of “Suicide Risk Assessment” as a certifiable skill from the year 2024 in undergraduate medical education has been welcomed by the Indian Teachers of Psychiatry (IToP) and academic wing of Indian Journal of Psychological Medicine.

Chief co-ordinator of IToP Kishor M., who is also professor and Head of the Department of Psychiatry, JSS Medical College in Mysuru, told The Hindu that the NMC’s approval last week makes it mandatory for all the students of MBBS studying in more 700 medical colleges across the country to be trained in suicide risk assessment.

NMC’s approval came days before Lancet published a study on the economic burden of suicide deaths in India. The national economic burden of suicide in India, which accounts for highest number of suicide deaths in the world, is estimated to be $16.7 billion, with Karnataka topping the list.

Dr. Kishor pointed out that generations of doctors in India had little or no skills in psychiatry after passing out of their undergraduate courses. “Though part of medicine, psychiatry was paradoxically not part of the evaluation in any phase of MBBS till now,” he said before pointing out that the NMC’s decision on September 12, 2024, has made suicide risk assessment a certifiable skill and hence, mandatory.

“The Competency Based Medical Education (CBME) of NMC has made 40 hours of training and four weeks of clinical exposure in psychiatry an integral part of MBBS training,” he said. Two skills have been made certifiable – one is risk assessment and the second is diagnosis and management of depression at primary car level. “Now, training in psychiatry is not optional for medical students. Every doctor has to be trained in psychiatry to be certified as a licenced doctor,” he said.

App for self-assessment

Meanwhile, a mobile app for self-assessment of mental health launched by a group of volunteers comprising psychiatric professionals and techies during COVID-19 pandemic in Mysuru has given encouraging results in Bangalore Medical College as well as JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research (JSSAHER).

The app – SAFL – an acronym for ‘Self Assessment for Life’ was used not only by the faculty of Bangalore Medical College to train its medical students, but also by JSS College of Nursing to train both its faculty and students, he said.

The mobile app, which is now available for free download from Google Playstore, will soon be made available on IoS too, said Dr. Kishor. SAFL can be used not only for self-assessment, but also to assess a friend or a family member. The app has been designed in a manner that the confidentiality of the user is not compromised. “The app does not collect any information to identify an individual like name, mobile PHONE number, or residential address,” he said adding that app or its makers – Minds United for Health Sciences and Humanity, an NGO – will not be able to reach any user.

The assessment can be completed in barely one or two minutes. The app has been updated to include link to Tele Manas, a 24x7 national helpline number. After the assessment, the app also provides links to ‘Talk to someone now’,’consult expert’, ‘books that can help” etc.