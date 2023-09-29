ADVERTISEMENT

N.M. Kulkarni, grape cultivation pioneer, passes away

September 29, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Nanasaheb Mahadevrao Kulkarni, who pioneered grape growing in undivided Vijayapura district, passed away on Thursday. He was 97.

He began cultivation of grape in his native village of Baba Nagar village in Vijayapura district in the 1950s. Then Chief Minister B.D. Jatti presented him with the State-level progressive farmer award in 1958.

He had also served as a reporter for various Kannada dailies. His children, who are doctors and lawyers, have continued grape cultivation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US