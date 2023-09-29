N.M. Kulkarni, grape cultivation pioneer, passes away

September 29, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - Belagavi

Nanasaheb Mahadevrao Kulkarni, who pioneered grape growing in undivided Vijayapura district, passed away on Thursday. He was 97.

He began cultivation of grape in his native village of Baba Nagar village in Vijayapura district in the 1950s. Then Chief Minister B.D. Jatti presented him with the State-level progressive farmer award in 1958.

He had also served as a reporter for various Kannada dailies. His children, who are doctors and lawyers, have continued grape cultivation.

