NLSIU to launch 3-year LLB programme

01 November 2021 01:41 IST

865 students receive degrees, diplomas, doctorates at convocation

The National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru, plans to launch a three-year LLB programme from the next academic year. The announcement was made by Vice Chancellor of the university Sudhir Krishnaswamy during the 29th annual convocation that was held virtually on Sunday.

In a press release, NLSIU said that it has secured the necessary regulatory approvals from the authorities as well as the governing bodies.

“The inaugural batch will begin their education in July 2022. It will help re-energise and transform postgraduate legal education across India in the years ahead. We have assembled the best faculty team to redevelop India’s oldest law degree and we invite the brightest and the best graduates from any discipline to join us as we set out to radically transform legal education yet again,” Prof. Krishnaswamy said during his inaugural address.

Currently, the university offers a five-year integrated B.A. LL.B (Hons.), one year LLM programme and several other distance education courses.

This year, 865 students graduated from the various academic programmes offered by NLSIU. Saarthak Jain, who graduated from the B.A. LL.B. (Hons.) programme, received the highest number of gold medals - eight, followed by Siddhi Gupta and Daksh Kadian, who received five and four gold medals, respectively.

The V-C said that they plan to secure additional land from the government of Karnataka to expand the campus. He also spoke about how NLSIU has recruited nearly 20 faculty members with graduate and doctoral degrees from the best universities around the world in the last two years.

In the convocation address, Gopalkrishna Gandhi, former Governor of West Bengal, who was the Chief Guest, spoke about respect for the law and the importance of fairness, balance, and cultivating trust.