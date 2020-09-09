NLSIU releases proctoring protocols for NLAT-2020

The law aptitude test will be conducted on Saturday

The National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru, which will conduct an online test for admissions to the university, has released a list of malpractices and their proctoring protocols which will be used to monitor the examination process.

Some of the malpractices that will lead the proctor to terminate their session include if a candidate’s face is not detected on the screen. In such an instance, the proctor will send a warning and if the candidate does not return within 45 seconds, his/her examination will be terminated. In some instances, candidates can get 10 extra seconds if they have not noticed the messages.

Other malpractices include impersonation, if another person is present in the vicinity and if the candidate is looking in other directions.

According to the document put out by the university, candidates will be logged out of the examination if they are found switching the windows more than five times. Candidates are also not allowed to use more than one device and cannot use earphones, headphones or Bluetooth audio devices.

Meanwhile, the university has also said that the undergraduate National Law Aptitude Test – 2020, which will be conducted on September 12, will be held in three sessions in line with other examinations.

The university has acknowledged that in spite of “all efforts to maintain equivalence among various question papers, the difficulty level of the question papers administered in different sessions may not exactly be the same”. To overcome this, the university has said that a normalisation procedure will be used to compile law scores across batches and “ensure a level-playing field where candidates are neither benefitted nor disadvantaged due to the difficulty level of the exam”.

Merit list to be published

After drawing flak for stating that no merit list will be published, the NLSIU on its website said that a general merit list will be prepared prior to admissions and all students may access the marks secured and rank using their admissions login.

“The provisional admission list will be provided with the names and ranks of selected students. The marks secured by other students are personal information protected from disclosure,” a note on the university’s website stated.