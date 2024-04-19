GIFT a SubscriptionGift
NLSIU announces Rajiv K. Luthra Foundation grant 

April 19, 2024 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The National Law School of India University (NLSIU) on Friday announced the Rajiv K. Luthra Foundation grant which will support the renovation of the academic wing of the Old Academic Block (OAB) and the endowment of two gold medals in lawyer Rajiv K. Luthra’s name and the establishment of an annual lecture series.

“The university plans to renovate and expand the OAB in two wings: the faculty wing and academic wing. The grant from the RKL Foundation will be used to redevelop the academic wing by redesigning existing and building new classrooms and seminar rooms. This will be named as the ‘Rajiv K. Luthra Academic Wing’,” said a press release from NLSIU. 

The two gold medals will be awarded in perpetuity to two students – one from the graduating class of the five-year BA LLB (Hons), and another from the graduating class of the three-year LLB (Hons) programme.        

