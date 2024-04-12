NLSIU announces grant from JSW Group for research centre, redevelopment and expansion of academic block 

April 12, 2024 10:15 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - Bengaluru

The National Law School of India University (NLSIU) on Friday announced a grant from the JSW Group which will fund the establishment of the ‘JSW Centre on the Future of Law,’ a research centre.

The Centre will anchor academic and policy research. The grant is also allocated for the comprehensive redevelopment and expansion of the University’s core Academic Block and Precinct.

The research centre on campus will also support curricular interventions that explore the effects of new technologies on the future of the legal system, the legal profession and legal education. While developing new and appropriate models of legal regulation, it will also incubate new technologies that facilitate legal system reform and access to justice.

“Under the leadership of a Centre Director, the Centre will host doctoral and postdoctoral researchers who will engage with multiple stakeholders including governments, domestic and international regulators, academia, civil society and private sector entities,” NLSIU said in a press statement on Friday.

The redevelopment of the New Academic Block (NAB) which is located in the southern part of the NLSIU campus in Nagarbhavi will be supported by the grant. “The two-storeyed NAB was originally built in 2014 and accommodates lecture theatres, seminar rooms, office spaces and meeting rooms. The JSW grant will help add four floors and redevelop the available two floors to provide flexible and technologically advanced learning and office spaces, along with collaborative research spaces for faculty, students, and researchers,” said a press release from NLSIU.

The release added, “This building will be named as the ‘JSW Academic Block’ and be seamlessly integrated with the surrounding precinct including the recently redeveloped Shri Narayan Rao Melgiri Memorial National Law Library to create the new academic hub of the university.”

“This generous grant, the largest in the university’s history, enables the successful implementation of the next phase of the NLSIU Inclusion and Expansion Plan 2021-25. Under this Strategic Plan, the varsity aims to expand student intake by nearly 350% to facilitate greater opportunity for all while creating a socially inclusive student body,” said Sudhir Krishnaswamy, Vice Chancellor, NLSIU.

