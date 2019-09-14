NLSIU alumni association writes to CJI over delay in V-C’s appointment

After the Student Bar Association (SBA) of the National Law School of India University, Bengaluru, (NLSIU) raised concerns about the delay in appointment of the Vice-Chancellor (V-C) to the university, the NLSIU Alumni Association on Friday wrote to the Chief Justice of India (CJI).

The association has appealed to the CJI, who is the Chancellor of the university, to ensure “logical completion” of the process of appointment of the newly selected V-C. They expressed concern about the “leadership vacuum” created, which they said will adversely affect the functioning of the institution and its progress. “We therefore request Your Lordship’s kind intervention, as Chancellor of the University, in the matter by communicating your confirmation as to the appointment of the Vice-Chancellor selected through the elaborate process established and implemented by the Selection Committee as well as the Executive Council of NLSIU,” the letter to the CJI states.

A selection committee was set up to shortlist a V-C, after the tenure of former V-C R. Venkata Rao ended this year. In the letter, the SBA has alleged that the Registrar of NLSIU O.V. Nandimath, who is the Ex-Officio Secretary to the Executive Council (EC), has been making “misleading” and “dilatory communications”, which they believe is obstructing the appointment of the next V-C.

The Registrar was unavailable for comments, while the acting V-C said he was not involved in the process and would not be able to comment on the matter.