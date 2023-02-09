ADVERTISEMENT

NLS reservation row: State’s plea to come up before SC on Friday

February 09, 2023 11:59 pm | Updated 11:59 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The State government’s appeal in the Supreme Court against the manner in which the National Law School of India University (NLSIU) has provided reservation to Kannadigas is coming up on Friday, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J.C. Madhusswamy said on Thursday.

“The NLSIU authorities are considering a Kannadiga getting into the university in the merit list also under the 25% reservation for Kannadigas,” Mr. Madhuswamy told reporters. He argued that the reservation legislation was clear and the 25% reservation was outside the merit list. “Reservation will help those who have studied in Karnataka for 10 years,” he said.

The Minister said that though the High Court had struck down reservation, the State government had gone on an appeal to the Supreme Court. “In the meantime, the NLSIU Vice-Chancellor met us and assured the implementation of 25% reservation. We did not therefore press the matter in court. Now, we are told that they have implemented horizontal reservation,” he said.

Mr. Madhuswamy said, “I wrote to them stating that the reservation is outside the purview of general merit. In his reply, the Vice-Chancellor spoke of horizontal reservation, which is not a discretion under the law.” Hence, the State government has approached the Supreme Court for relief. The Law Minister also said, “Such reservation exists in several States and we are confident of the court ruling in our favour.”

