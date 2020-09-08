NLAT 2020: candidates can appear for test at centres across the country

Bengaluru

08 September 2020 14:58 IST

After facing criticism that its online home-based test was “exclusionary”, the National Law School of India University (NLSIU) has decided to allow candidates to appear for the test at a few physical centres that will be set up by the university.

The university’s National Law Aptitude Test (NLAT) is scheduled on September 12. The university on Tuesday said that candidates registered for the NLAT 2020 can now explore the option of taking the test at centres in 14 cities across the country. “The list of centres will be updated on an on-going basis to ensure greater accessibility,” the university said.

The university has also said that they are exploring ways to reduce the technical specifications required to take the test from their homes.

Meanwhile, the university has updated the technical requirements for the test.

It has now stated that candidates can take the test on desktop computers, laptops, and android mobile devices.

The minimum Internet Bandwidth is now 512 Kbps. The university had earlier said that it needs to be 1MBPS.