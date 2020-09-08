NLAT 2020: candidates can appear for test at centres across the country

After facing criticism that its online home-based test was “exclusionary”, the National Law School of India University (NLSIU) has decided to allow candidates to appear for the test at a few physical centres that will be set up by the university.
The university’s National Law Aptitude Test (NLAT) is scheduled on September 12. The university on Tuesday said that candidates registered for the NLAT 2020 can now explore the option of taking the test at centres in 14 cities across the country. “The list of centres will be updated on an on-going basis to ensure greater accessibility,” the university said.
The university has also said that they are exploring ways to reduce the technical specifications required to take the test from their homes.
Meanwhile, the university has updated the technical requirements for the test.
It has now stated that candidates can take the test on desktop computers, laptops, and android mobile devices.
The minimum Internet Bandwidth is now 512 Kbps. The university had earlier said that it needs to be 1MBPS.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath