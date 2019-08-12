NK districts get some respite

Reduced rainfall and lesser inflow from Maharashtra led to the flood situation abating in north Karnataka districts on Monday.

The total release from the seven reservoirs in Maharashtra was at the rate of 3.21 lakh cusecs. The total water, that included rainwater collected in the catchment areas of the Krishna and its five tributaries that entered Almatti dam, was at the rate of 4.72 lakh cusecs, as against 5.97 lakh cusecs two days ago.

Reduced rainfall in Belagavi and Khanpur cut down the inflow into the Navilu Tirtha dam on the Malaprabha to 15,000 cusecs. This was over 1 lakh cusecs three days ago. The outflow was around at the rate of 11,164 cusecs, as against 80,000 cusecs three days ago.

13 deaths, 4 missing

After the police recovered some bodies, the death toll has gone up to 13 in Belagavi district alone. Four persons are still missing. One was injured when his house fell on him. An estimated 266 head of cattle have died.

Floods have affected 4.08 lakh people in 369 villages.

Meanwhile, the body of a 62-year-old farmer who was washed away in the swollen Bheema river at Kolkur village in Kalaburagi district was found on Monday. In a rain-related incident, Tippanna Ummannavar, 50, died in a house collapse at Dambal village in Gadag district.