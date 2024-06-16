NITK to commence centralised seat allotment in technical institutions for students from north-eastern States, from June 17

The National Institute of Technology-Karnataka (NITK) at Surathkal will commence the centralised seat allotment process in engineering, technology, architecture and pharmacy in AICTE-approved technical institutions across the country for eligible north-eastern students from June 17.

ADVERTISEMENT

A release said the Central government has entrusted NITK to carry out “Online Counselling” to all the NE States and UTs under the chairmanship of its Director, NITK Surathkal.

The Centralised Seat Allotment Board (CSAB) for North Eastern States and Union Territories (NEUT) will make allotment of seats to candidates on the basis of their JEE (Main)-2024 scores to the first year of Engineering/Technology and Architecture courses. Allotment for pharmacy seats will be on the basis of aggregate percentage of marks obtained in class XII.

ADVERTISEMENT

About 1,000 seats are available across AICTE approved Institutes across India for CSAB NEUT-2024 counselling for students from eight North East States, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura and 5 Union Territories, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep and Ladakh.

CSAB NEUT-2024 will conduct two-rounds of seat allotment. Candidates can start registration from June 17 to 24, choose and prioritise the courses of their choice (choice-filling) online from June 18 and lock their choices by July 1.

The first round of allotment will be done on July 8. Second round seat allotment will happen on July 22 July. It is followed by a “spot round”, which will be conducted by the respective “Directorate of Technical Education (DTEs)” of all the participating North Eastern States/UTs and NERIST Itanagar.

The NITK Director has advised parents to make use of facility and help their wards to take informed and confident decisions. The candidates and their parents are requested to frequently visit the CSAB-2024 website, https://csab.nic.in, for updates.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.