NITK develops hand sanitizer, distributes it freely

The National Institute of Technology-Karnataka (NIT-K) at Surathkal has begun manufacturing a hand sanitizer and distributing it freely.

The institute distributed 750 bottles (each bottle of 70 ml capacity) to police, bankers, and security persons in the city in the first phase since the last four days, Arun Isloor, Professor and Head, Department of Chemistry at the institute, told The Hindu on Saturday.

The sanitizer is being prepared according to the guidelines of the World Health Organisation (WHO).

“Many of the suddenly appeared brands are not only too expensive but their efficiency is yet to be tested. Sanitizer is not just a gelatinous colourful and fragrant liquid, but it should effectively destroy bacteria and viruses including their spores,” he said, adding that as per the WHO it must contain at least 70% of ethyl alcohol or isopropyl alcohol or a mixture of both.

“The sanitizer developed by the institute contained more than 70% Isopropyl alcohol, 20% distilled water, 1 % hydrogen peroxide, gelatinous agent, fragrance and 2% glycerol,” the professor said.

The institute took up manufacturing as there is a shortage of sanitizers in the market due to huge demand, he said.

The Ph.D. scholars at the institute Syed Ibrahim and Harsha have joined hands with the institute in developing it. The Director of the institute, Uma Maheshwar Rao, released the first batch of 390 bottles four days ago.

The bottles have now been distributed in the offices of Police Commissioner, Urwa, and Panambur police stations, employees of State Bank of India, security persons and dispensary staff at the NITK and police persons on duty on National Highway 66 at Surathkal.

“Our target is to develop 8,000 to 10,000 bottles in the next 10 days subject to the availability of raw materials,” the professor said.