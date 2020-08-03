NITK adopts ‘virtual flipped classroom’ model as 2020-21 academic year begins

MANGALURU

03 August 2020 15:32 IST

The National Institute of Technology (NIT-K), Surathkal, has adopted a virtual flipped classroom model as its 2020-21 academic year began from July 27.

In this model, students are provided with recorded video lectures from the course instructors and are expected to participate in live interactions with other students and course instructors after watching the video lecture recordings. The institute has integrated educational tools such as Moodle, BigBlueButton and Microsoft Teams in its in-house software called Integrated Resource and Information Sharing (IRIS) to enable this model of teaching, a release from the institute said on Monday.

Advertising

Advertising

In this regard, a two-day online training sessions had been organised on July 20 and July 21 by the IRIS team to demonstrate the usage of these tools for content delivery and evaluation, and all the faculty members of the institute participated, it said.

This activity was organised by Ananthanarayana V.S., Deputy Director of the institute. Mohit P. Tahiliani from the Department of Computer Science and Engineering delivered the sessions, and a variety of features supported by these educational tools were demonstrated.

The institute is planning to organise such training sessions frequently to ensure the smooth functioning of the educational activities, the release added.