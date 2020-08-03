NITK adopts ‘virtual flipped classroom’ model as 2020-21 academic year begins

The National Institute of Technology (NIT-K), Surathkal, has adopted a virtual flipped classroom model as its 2020-21 academic year began from July 27.
In this model, students are provided with recorded video lectures from the course instructors and are expected to participate in live interactions with other students and course instructors after watching the video lecture recordings. The institute has integrated educational tools such as Moodle, BigBlueButton and Microsoft Teams in its in-house software called Integrated Resource and Information Sharing (IRIS) to enable this model of teaching, a release from the institute said on Monday.
In this regard, a two-day online training sessions had been organised on July 20 and July 21 by the IRIS team to demonstrate the usage of these tools for content delivery and evaluation, and all the faculty members of the institute participated, it said.
This activity was organised by Ananthanarayana V.S., Deputy Director of the institute. Mohit P. Tahiliani from the Department of Computer Science and Engineering delivered the sessions, and a variety of features supported by these educational tools were demonstrated.
The institute is planning to organise such training sessions frequently to ensure the smooth functioning of the educational activities, the release added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath