Nitish K. appointed Raichur Deputy Commissioner

Published - July 06, 2024 06:33 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

New Deputy Commissioner Nitish K. taking charge in Raichur on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Nitish K., a 2015 batch IAS officer, took charge as the new Deputy Commissioner of Raichur from outgoing Deputy Commissioner L. Chandrashekhar Naik in Raichur on Saturday.

Mr. Nitish served as Joint Secretary to the Government (Budget and Resources) of the Finance Department in Bengaluru before transferring to Raichur.

Mr. Naik, who greeted him, handed over the charges. 

Rahul Pandwe, Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Panchayat, K.R. Durugesh, Additional Deputy Commissioner, and others were present. 

