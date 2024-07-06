GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Nitish K. appointed Raichur Deputy Commissioner

Published - July 06, 2024 06:33 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau
New Deputy Commissioner Nitish K. taking charge in Raichur on Saturday.

New Deputy Commissioner Nitish K. taking charge in Raichur on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Nitish K., a 2015 batch IAS officer, took charge as the new Deputy Commissioner of Raichur from outgoing Deputy Commissioner L. Chandrashekhar Naik in Raichur on Saturday.

Mr. Nitish served as Joint Secretary to the Government (Budget and Resources) of the Finance Department in Bengaluru before transferring to Raichur.

Mr. Naik, who greeted him, handed over the charges. 

Rahul Pandwe, Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Panchayat, K.R. Durugesh, Additional Deputy Commissioner, and others were present. 

Related Topics

Karnataka / economy, business and finance / Bangalore

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.