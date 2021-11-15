NIT-K develops e-bike for forest surveillance, commute

The e-bike designed and developed by NIT-K, Surathkal, will be unveiled at a workshop in Kudremukh on Wednesday.

Mangaluru

15 November 2021 22:22 IST

Its battery can be charged by solar power and the headlight doubles up as a torch

The National Institute of Technology-Karnataka (NIT-K), Surathkal, has designed and developed an e-bike to ensure that commuting in the forests is eco-friendly in its true sense.

A unique feature of this bike is that its battery can be charged using solar power and it has a removable headlight which doubles up as a torch for using during night surveillance.

“Its electric motor is typically silent. This is an added advantage in the forest since the wildlife will remain undisturbed and also it will help in capturing poachers without giving them a chance to flee,” Pruthviraj U., Head, E-Mobility Projects at the Centre for System Design at the institute told The Hindu.

He said its front utility box can be used to keep all the work accessories of forest officials like walkie-talkie, books etc. Charging docks are provided to charge the walkie-talkie and mobile phones. The rear pannier box can be used to store additional accessories. There is also a provision to carry water and food into anti-poaching camps or watch-towers in deep forest areas.

Mr. Pruthviraj, who is also the Assistant Professor at the Department of Water Resources and Ocean Engineering a the NIT-K, said the bike has been developed for use in Kudremukh National Park area keeping in mind the requirement of forest officials managing the park area.

“Once fully charged, it can cover up to 75 km on rough terrains,” he said, adding that it took about three months to develop the bike. The project began during the second lockdown.

“Kudremukh Wildlife Division in the Western Ghats is home to the vast shola forests and flora fauna of prominence. The bike has been developed to empower forest officials with e-mobility to commute around the forest region during the protection,” he said.

Mr. Pruthviraj said the bike ‘VidhYug 4.0’ is powered by BLDC motor. It is powered by 2.0 kw, 72 volts, 33 AH lithium-ion battery.

The solar charging setup includes two 400 watt mono crystalline solar panels and 1.5 kw UPS unit for charging the battery.

“It stays true to being renewable, green and sustainable,” he said, adding that it will provide access to remote locations. In case of forest fires it will help reach the spot on time.

“Furthermore, it is desired to enhance the performance of VidhYug 4.0 by replacing its motor with switched reluctance motor,” he said.

The e-bike will be unveiled during a workshop on shola forests organised by the Kudremukh Wildlife Division in Kudremukh on November 17.

Ruthren Periyasamy, Deputy Conservator of Forests, Kudremukh Wildlife Division, Karkala said the bike is the brainchild of NIT-K. “We are happy with its performance,” he said adding that NIT-K will hold its demonstration at Kudremukh on Tuesday.