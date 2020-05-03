Nisar Ahmed had a special bond with Shivamogga district

K.S. Nisar Ahmed, renowned Kannada poet who passed away on Sunday, had a special bond with Shivamogga, the district known for vibrant cultural activities and verdant forests.

Mr. Ahmed served as a professor of geology at Sahyadri College in the city. He also presided over the 73rd Kannada Sahitya Sammelana, held in Shivamogga in December 2006.

Na. D’Souza, novelist who was a close acquaintance of Mr. Ahmed, told The Hindu that Shivamogga district, considered as a treasure trove of nature, played a key role in the formation of the poetic sensibilities in Mr. Ahmed. “His celebrated poem ‘Jogada siri belakinalli’ is an ode to the verdant nature of Shivamogga district in which there is a mention of the resplendent charm of Jog Falls, the slender turns and twists of the Tunga river, the mountain ranges, and the lush green forests here known for their rich flora and fauna. Along with that poem, ‘Manavanagi huttida mele enen kandi’, a poem on Jog Falls by Mugur Mallappa, will live on in the hearts of Kannadigas forever,” he said.

“While serving at Sahyadri College, Nisar Ahmed mentored many budding littérateurs. He used to read simple poems written by students for the college wall magazine seriously and offer suggestions,” he said.

In 2006, the Kannada Sahitya Parishat had extended an invitation to the late journalist Gauri Lankesh and environmentalist Kalkuli Vittal Hegde to address a seminar on the problems faced by the Malnad region. The seminar was held as part of the 73rd Kannada Sahitya Sammelana. Alleging that the duo had links with Maoist organisations, functionaries of a few right-wing organisations staged a protest demanding that KSP cancel the invitation extended to them. A few miscreants also tried to assault Mr. Hegde when he was addressing the event.

Shashi Sampalli, writer and environmental activist, told The Hindu that Mr. Ahmed supported the Parishat on the issue and was of the opinion that events such as the Kannada Sahitya Sammelana should become a platform for cordial debate among people from different ideological backgrounds. In his presidential address, Mr. Ahmed also bemoaned the unabated destruction of the forests in Malnad region in the name of development, Mr. Sampalli added.

Kuvempu University had awarded an honorary doctorate to Mr. Ahmed in its 20th convocation ceremony, held in 2010.