Nirman 2024 begins at Poojya Doddappa Appa College of Engineering in Kalaburagi

Updated - May 17, 2024 07:57 pm IST

Published - May 17, 2024 07:55 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Stressing on the need for an education system that focuses on realistic approaches to solving problems, Chinnayya Math, co-founder of Nimble Vision Pvt. Ltd. Co., has called upon the youth to learn problem-solving skills that are essential for successfully navigating an automated world.

He was addressing the students after inaugurating the Inter-Collegiate Techno-Cultural festival Nirman 2024 at the Students Activities Centre (SAC) auditorium in Poojya Doddappa Appa College of Engineering in Kalaburagi on Thursday.

“India has got very different challenges. Instead of resorting to foreign solutions, we have to come up with our own. We have to find our own farming methods for higher yield,” he said.

Disagreeing with the idea that Artificial intelligence (AI) has taken away employment opportunities, Mr. Math said that e-commerce has created vast opportunities and one has to make collective efforts and have the ability to face and address the challenges that arise with rapidly-changing technology.

Ramon Magsaysay Awardee Neelima Mishra spoke about her childhood sharing how she was forced to sleep on an empty stomach. “Thousands of children, laborers, orphans, and destitute living on the streets in makeshift shelters go to sleep without food. After seeing the plight of the people around, I started my journey to transform the lives of those in need,” she said. 

