Nirmala Tungabhadra Abhiyana receives good response from public

The Nirmala Tungabhadra Abhiyana, a 10-day-long padayatra from Sringeri to Harihar to spread awareness on the necessity of keeping the river unpolluted, has received an impressive response from the public. Along the march, many local people, representatives of local bodies, and students joined in and actively participated in the interactions conducted as part of the campaign.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Paryavarana Trust in Shivamogga and Rashtriya Swabhiman Andolana of New Delhi have jointly organised the event that began at Sringeri on November 6. Around 60 people, including environmentalists, retired employees, writers, professors, and students, have resolved to travel about 400 km. The core team of walkers includes eight-year-old Prathish, a Grade 3 student, and 81-year-old Prof. B.M. Kumaraswamy, who heads Paryavaran Trust. In the first phase, they will reach Harihar in Davangere on November 14. In the second, they will walk from Harihar to Kishkinda in Koppal district.

The participants began the march on Saturday, after breakfast at Balagaru Mutt near Bejjavalli in Tirthahalli taluk. Akshobhya Ramapriya Teertha Swamy of the mutt also joined the march. Locals, schoolchildren, and elected representatives walked for a couple of km and attended an interaction organised at Kudumallige village.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sripathi of Nirmala Tunabhadra Abhiyana committee, briefing people about the objectives of the campaign, said that the river was being polluted by releasing untreated sewage and other waste. “Even a piece of plastic or municipal waste ultimately reaches the river during rains. We need to be aware of the problems that polluted rivers cause. We are taking out the march to spread awareness among the public and also put pressure on the State government to take up measures necessary to avoid pollution of rivers,” he stated.

As part of the march, volunteers are gathering information about sources of water in each village and causes of pollution. “We will compile the data collected and submit a report to the government and also to the public after the march. Later, we will constantly put pressure on the government to install sewage treatment plants wherever necessary,” Mr. Kumaraswamy told The Hindu.

Mr. Kumaraswamy said the response from the public was highly impressive. “We are motivated by the people’s response. Many are voluntarily joining us for the march. During the inauguration at Sringeri, the seer of Sharada Peetha, announced that the mutt would part with its land to set up a sewage treatment plant to avoid pollution of Tunga water,” Mr. Kumaraswamy added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.