Nirmala Sitharaman’s statement far from truth, says Home Minister

He says no investor who has evinced interest in investing in Karnataka has backed off

Published - July 31, 2024 11:11 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Home Minister G. Parameshwar has termed the statement of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman that industrialists are leaving Karnataka because of the failing law and order situation as far from truth.

Addressing a press conference in Hubballi on Wednesday, Dr. Parameshwar said that the law and order situation in the State is good and no industrialist has spoken about leaving and no investor who has evinced interest in investing in Karnataka has backed off.

The Home Minister admitted that some cases of theft, drug menace and murders have been reported in the State. However, such cases were less than the number of such cases reported during the BJP rule, he said.

The Home Minister sought to know whether such crimes started happening only after they (Congress) came to power and no such crimes happened during the BJP regime.

He said that the government has already taken a stern stand against drug menace and launched a massive campaign across the State. Already, drugs worth several thousand crores have been destroyed and drug monitoring has been taken up and stringent steps are being taken to check drug peddlers, he said.

Dr. Parameshwar said that cases have already been filed against several hundred persons in Hubballi Dharwad and one peddler was arrested on Tuesday.

The Home Minister said that there has been an increase in the number of cybercrimes and the Home Ministry is taking steps to curb it by increasing the number of cyber police stations.

Immediate steps have been taken to recover money lost to cyber frauds, he added.

On Nirmala Sitharaman’s allegation about diverting funds meant for SCs/STs welfare by referring to data, he said that before making such allegations, she should have looked into her own plate to check what has fallen into it.

He said that they have not diverted funds but utilised them for welfare programmes.

On the Valmiki corporation scam, he said that a SIT has already been constituted and after the allegations came, B. Nagendra resigned.

The case is also being investigated by the ED and CBI. On the MUDA scam, he said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has already clarified and constituted an inquiry committee, he added.

