Nirmala Sitharaman watches ‘Kantara’

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
November 02, 2022 23:10 IST

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman saw the film ‘Kantara’ in Bengaluru . | Photo Credit: BHAGYA PRAKASH K.

The superhit Kannada film Kantara resonated at GIM that began in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Piyush Goyal, Union Minister for Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs & Food & Public Distribution and Textiles, referred to it while talking about how the film had been a great critical as well as commercial success. “They have crossed ₹300 crore against the investment of, I think, ₹16 crore. I think it should be noted by all the captains of the industry here,” he said.

Later in the day, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman watched the film with BJP and RSS workers. She tweeted, “With a team of volunteers and well-wishers watched #KantaraMovie in Bengaluru. Well made @shetty_rishab (writer/director/actor). The film captures the rich traditions of Tuluvanadu and Karavali.” She is learnt to have later called the maker of the film and congratulated him.

