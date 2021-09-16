Karnataka

Nirmala Sitharaman to attend convocation

Kuvempu University has invited Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the 31st convocation to be held in October.

Vice-Chancellor B.P. Veerabhadrappa, on Thursday, met the Union Minister in New Delhi and extended the invitation. She had accepted it and would take part in the event, said a communiqué from the university.

“The university has decided to hold the convocation as the restrictions over the COVID-19 have been relaxed. We are happy that the Union Minister had agreed to attend the programme”, Mr. Veerabhadrappa said.

The Vice-Chancellor, during his meeting with the Minister, was accompanied by Registrar (Evaluation) C.M. Thyagaraj.


