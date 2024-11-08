Nirmala Sitharaman inspects work in progress of planetarium in Mysuru 

The Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday paid a visit to review the work in progress of the planetarium being built by the Indian Institute of Astrophysics.

ADVERTISEMENT

The COSMOS Centre is being built on the land of the University of Mysore at the Chamundi foothills and the project has been supported by the Finance Minister through the MPLAD funds in addition to contribution by the Department of Science and Technology, Department of Atomic Energy etc.

Ms. Sitharama was accompanied by IIA Director Annapurni Subramaniam, Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Lakshmikanth Reddy and others to assess the work in progress of the project which entails the world’s first tilted dome planetarium.

ADVERTISEMENT

The objective of the COSMOS project is to unearth the rich heritage of astronomy in and around Mysuru and Karnataka by studying manuscripts and instruments. The IIA has been working with Oriental Research Institute in this connection and has identified over 100 manuscripts related to astronomy including commentaries and treaties like Aryabhatiyam (6th century CE), Siddhanta Shiromani, Karanakutuhala (12th century CE) up to the 19th-century compilation of ecolipses under the aegis of the Maharajas of Mysore.

According to the project authorities, about 50 manuscripts have been selected for detailed analysis. Once completed, the centre will conduct teachers training workshops, astronomy events in Kannada, night sky watching with telescopes, hands-on daytime sessions on astronomy, lectures in schools and colleges as part of its outreach programme.

Future plans include working with 250 rural libraries run by State government in Mysuru district, expanding citizen science programmes, build capacity for schools and colleges to use the LED dome, etc.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.