Nirmala Sitharaman in Chikkamagaluru tomorrow

Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Nirmala Sitharaman will visit Chikkamagaluru district on Thursday. She will interact with coffee growers in a club near Mudigere.

“The Minister is expected to reach Mudigere by 10.30 a.m. She will interact with coffee growers for an hour before leaving for Chikkamagaluru where she will attend other meetings with regard to completion of three years of Modi government at the Centre,” Coffee Board Chairman M.S. Boje Gowda told The Hindu on Tuesday.

Mr. Gowda, on Monday, held a meeting with organisations representing coffee growers regarding the preparations for the interactive session in Mudigere.

Representatives of Karnataka Growers’ Federation, Black Gold League, and other growers’ organisations will take part in the interaction.

Along with the Minister, Members of Parliament Shobha Karandlaje and Pratap Simha and MLAs are expected to participate.