NIRF ranking: Two Bengaluru institutions retain top positions

Two Bengaluru-based educational institutions have bagged the topmost rankings in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) announced on Thursday.

While the Indian Institute of Science (IISc.) bagged the top spot in the universities ranking and the second spot in the overall ranking, the National Law School of India University (NLSIU) claimed the top spot in the law category. Both institutes retained their earlier rankings.

However, the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) ranking under the management category slipped by one position to be ranked second. An IIMB official said that they were happy to be in the top-three category and will analyse the scores in all parameters in detail.

Meanwhile, NLSIU in a statement said that their perception, teaching and learning outcomes, as well as graduation outcomes have been key contributors for its success in the rankings. “We aim to sustain our performance in these parameters, but will redouble our efforts and focus on research and practice as well as our outreach and inclusivity,” said Sudhir Krishnaswamy, Vice-Chancellor of NLSIU, in a press release.

Anurag Kumar, IISc. director, said he was happy they retained the ranking in the universities category. “We are working on improving our research and international position,” he said.

Educational institutions in the State in the engineering, medical and dental category have bagged several top spots. Seven out of the 40 top spots in the medical institutions category have been bagged by institutions in the State. Twenty-one out of the top 200 spots in the engineering category and 10 of the 30 spots under the dental category have been bagged by the State.

One college makes the cut

Only one college in Karnataka has been ranked among the top 100 colleges in the country. The Bengaluru-based St Joseph’s College of Commerce has bagged the 72nd spot in this category.