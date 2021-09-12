NIRF: Kuvempu varsity rank is 81

Kuvempu University at Shankarghatta in Shivamogga district stands at 81st place in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) of educational institutions in the country, announced by the Union government.

The university has been among the top 100 institutions in the ranking since 2018.

In a press release, issued here on Friday, the university said Kuvempu University stood third among the traditional universities of Karnataka in the ranking. In 2017 the institute was one among the top 200 institutes. It improved its position in 2018 by securing the 78th position. “This time, though suffered a setback due to COVID-19, the university has succeeded in remaining within the top 100 universities,” the press release said.

Vice-Chancellor B.P. Veerabhadrappa said the university had maintained its standard in teaching, research, publications and extension activities, despite the COVID-19 pandemic. The university would make all efforts necessary to improve its position in the ranking.

G. Anuradha, Registrar, said the university had been providing rural students with quality education. The NIRF ranking had recognised the university’s contribution in the field of higher education, she said.