HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Nirdiganta to present its Bengaluru premiere of Gayagalu on Sunday 

The play Gayagalu (Wounds) explores the human tragedy of war through the works of a number of writers

August 18, 2023 09:30 am | Updated 09:30 am IST - Bengaluru

Yemen S
Yemen S.
Gayagalu, is directed by Shripad Bhat, co-directed by Shwetharani Hassan.

Gayagalu, is directed by Shripad Bhat, co-directed by Shwetharani Hassan. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT E MAIL

Actor Prakash Raj’s incubation centre for theatre and arts, Nirdiganta, will be presenting its debut production Gayagalu (Wounds), for the first time in Bengaluru this Sunday (August 20) at Ranga Shankara, J.P. Nagar.

Gayagalu, a play on the human tragedy of war, is directed by Shripad Bhat, co-directed by Shwetharani Hassan, with music by Anush Shetty and art by Khaju Guttala. It has a team of 15 artistes from across Karnataka.

A scene from the play Gayagalu.

A scene from the play Gayagalu. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT E MAIL

Across languages and cultures

The play delves into finding similarities between what Italian playwright Pirandello says in his novel War and what Karnataka’s Rashtrakavi Kuvempu says in Smashana Kurukshetram. The play explores how many poets and playwrights have reflected on ways in which war breaks society. 

Speaking to The Hindu, Preethi Nagaraj, the creative director of Nirdiganta, said, “The play is a contemporary collage of various poems, with selected parts from different plays, that speak about the ill effects of war. Gayagalu also has poems from prominent writers like Krishnamurthy Hanur, Savita Nagabhushana, Pratibha Nandakumar, Hasan Naeem Surkod and others.”

Nirdiganta will present two shows of Gayagalu on August 20 at Ranga Shankara, at 3.30 p.m. and 7.30 p.m. Tickets for the show are available at the Ranga Shankara box-office and on BookMyShow. A few more shows will be presented at K.H Kalasoudha on August 25 and at the Bangalore International Centre on August 29. 

The play is a contemporary collage of various poems, with selected parts from different plays.

The play is a contemporary collage of various poems, with selected parts from different plays. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT E MAIL

For educational institutions

While Gayagalu is a full-fledged play on war, Nirdiganta is also presenting Kavyaranga for educational institutions, talking about war, oppression, and violence against women. “Kavyaranga is more like a response to exploitation and violence against women, where women have been used as pawns. It is very similar to Gayagalu, but a smaller collage to reach out to the students,” says Ms. Nagaraj.  

Kavyaranga is also directed by Bhat and co-directed by Hassan. The piece has also been presented across the State, as it tours along with Gayagalu, in places including Hassan, Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga, Haveri, Dharward, and Davangere. The team will be performing for students in Bengaluru too, with presentations at Nagarjuna College on August 22, Kristu Jayanti College on August 23, and at the Mount Carmel College on August 24.  

Related Topics

theatre / arts, culture and entertainment / culture (general) / entertainment (general) / history and culture

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.