‘Nirbhaya guideline violated in Jarkiholi probe’

A Bengaluru-based lawyer has alleged that the guidelines issued after the Nirbhaya rape case had been violated in the sex CD scandal involving former BJP Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi.

The lawyer, K.N. Jagadish Kumar, approached City Police Commissioner on Wednesday demanding that protection be accorded to the woman in the CD.

In his petition to the commissioner, he said that the police and the government are bound to provide security to the woman, who in her recent video, accused Ramesh Jarkiholi of cheating and sexual harassment, he said.

“Instead of considering her statement as evidence and registering a case against Ramesh Jarkiholi, the government is providing security and treating others who are supporting her as suspects,” stated the petition.

He also questioned the police’s “failure” to register an FIR when the scandal came to light and the CD containing audio and video clips of Mr. Jarkiholi’s interaction with the woman was submitted by Dinesh Kallahalli.

“When Ramesh Jarkiholi filed a complaint, the police registered an FIR but why aren’t they doing due diligence when Dinesh Kallahalli filed a complaint seeking a detailed investigation or when the woman requested security,” Mr. Kumar asked.

The victim in a recent video requested the Home Minister for security. Based on this, the police should take cognisance and register a suo motu case, instead of launching a witch hunt and treating the woman as accused, stated the petition. He urged the police to register a case against Mr. Jarkiholi.